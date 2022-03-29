CVD Equipment Bags New Orders To Support 5G Wireless Technology, Battery Materials
- CVD Equipment Corp (NASDAQ: CVV) has received an order for a production Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) system valued at ~$1 million.
- The PECVD200 system will be used to produce discrete semiconductor devices on 200 mm wafers to support 5G Wireless technology.
- The company plans to deliver the system before the end of this calendar year.
- CVD Equipment also received a CVD/ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) system order from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The system will be used to coat powders with high-performance nanomaterials for electric vehicle (EV) battery applications.
- Price Action: CVV shares are trading higher by 5.15% at $4.60 on the last check Tuesday.
