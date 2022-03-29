CVD Equipment Corporation Receives Production System Order to Support 5G Wireless Technology

CVD Equipment Corporation CVV, a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition systems, today announced that it has received an order for a production Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) system valued at approximately $1M. This system PECVD200 will be used for the production of discrete semiconductor devices on 200 mm wafers to support 5G Wireless technology. CVD plans to deliver this system before the end of this calendar year.

The configurable cluster tool platform can accommodate up to three (3) PECVD process modules for increased production throughout, depositing carbon-based materials onto 200mm wafers. The process module features advances in multi-zone heating and temperature stabilization for optimal deposition uniformity. Additionally, the PECVD200 system will be SECS/GEM industry compliant (Semiconductor Equipment Communications Standard/Generic Equipment Model) to enable defined communication capabilities for monitoring and controlling the equipment in a Foundry. This advanced PECVD200 system launches a new cluster tool product platform for the Company, conforming to international communication standards enabling high volume manufacturing of discrete electronic components.

"CVD continues to solidify its position in the growth and deposition of carbon materials and we are proud to have been selected to provide this system and technology as it is aligned with our strategic growth objectives of serving production application products," said Emmanuel Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation CVV designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, battery nanomaterial, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow's technologies™. It's wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.

enabling tomorrow's technologies™

