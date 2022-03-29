Old Dominion Freight Line Adds Capacity Via New, Expanded Facilities
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) revealed its expansion efforts with service center growth in seven cities in 4Q21 and 1Q22.
- The less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier's new or improved facilities include Alliance, Texas; Byhalia, Mississippi; Clear Lake, Iowa; Kernersville, North Carolina; Marysville, Washington; West Columbia, South Carolina; and Westfield, Massachusetts.
- The company specified that the strategic locations reduce shipping time, enhance delivery flexibility, and increase capacity in key metropolitan areas.
- In its quarterly earnings call in February, Old Dominion disclosed plans to open eight to ten new service centers in FY22.
- Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $315.37 on the last check Tuesday.
