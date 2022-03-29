 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Old Dominion Freight Line Adds Capacity Via New, Expanded Facilities
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Old Dominion Freight Line Adds Capacity Via New, Expanded Facilities
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) revealed its expansion efforts with service center growth in seven cities in 4Q21 and 1Q22.
  • The less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier's new or improved facilities include Alliance, Texas; Byhalia, Mississippi; Clear Lake, Iowa; Kernersville, North Carolina; Marysville, Washington; West Columbia, South Carolina; and Westfield, Massachusetts.
  • The company specified that the strategic locations reduce shipping time, enhance delivery flexibility, and increase capacity in key metropolitan areas.
  • In its quarterly earnings call in February, Old Dominion disclosed plans to open eight to ten new service centers in FY22.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares are trading lower by 0.18% at $315.37 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line Registers 38% Growth Revenue Per Day In February
Why Are Old Dominion Freight Line Shares Trading Lower Today?
Analyst Ratings For Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 31% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
Recap: Old Dominion Freight Line Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com