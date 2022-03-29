 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exclusive: Grove Repurchases Shares For $1.97M In First Stage
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 7:30am   Comments
Share:
Exclusive: Grove Repurchases Shares For $1.97M In First Stage
  • Grove Inc (NASDAQ: GRVI) has completed the first stage of its previously authorized program to repurchase up to one million of its shares.
  • The company bought back about 0.5 million shares at an average cost of approximately $4.22 per common share or for $1.97 million.
  • These repurchases are a part of the company’s buyback program announced on October 19, 2021.
  • The company said it might buy back up to an additional 0.5 million shares and will continue reviewing the program.
  • The Cannabidiol (CBD) products maker had recently completed the purchase of its new Florida Distribution and Sales Center.
  • Grove held cash and equivalents of $6.6 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: GRVI shares closed lower by 7.04% at $4.62 on Monday.
  • Photo via company website

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRVI)

Grove Expands Amazon Aggregator Division To Widen Net In Multibillion-Dollar Market
Grove Inc. Announces 156% Revenue Growth Despite Difficult Reported Quarter For Cannabis Industry
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Grove, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com