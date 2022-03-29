Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the unadjusted monthly rate rising 1% for January.
- The FHFA house price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After February's 110.5, analysts expect the confidence index declining to 107.0 in March.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to ease to 11.100 million in February compared to January's level of 11.263 million.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for February will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 9:30 p.m. ET.
