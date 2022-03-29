 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 4:34am   Comments
Share:
Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the unadjusted monthly rate rising 1% for January.
  • The FHFA house price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After February's 110.5, analysts expect the confidence index declining to 107.0 in March.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are projected to ease to 11.100 million in February compared to January's level of 11.263 million.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 10:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for February will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com