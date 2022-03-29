 Skip to main content

Why GameStop And AMC Are Seeing High Interest From Retail Investors Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 5:57am   Comments
Videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) are seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: GameStop and AMC Entertainment are the most-discussed stocks on the forum with 1,346 and 552 mentions, respectively, at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

AMC Entertainment is also trending in the second spot on Stocktwits.

Why It Matters: GameStop and AMC — darlings of the WSB forum and among the most heavily shorted stocks last year — continue to see high interest from retail investors. 

GameStop’s shares extended strong gains from last week after Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed that he purchased 100,000 additional shares of the videogame retailer’s common stock.

AMC CEO Adam Aron told CNBC in an interview on Monday that the company is looking for more transformational M&A opportunities. AMC recently acquired a major stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: HYMC).

Price Action: GameStop shares closed 25.0% higher in Monday’s regular trading session at $189.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 45.0% higher in the regular trading session at $29.35.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

