 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pioneer Power Pockets Second Purchase Order For E- Boost EV Charging Solution
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
Pioneer Power Pockets Second Purchase Order For E- Boost EV Charging Solution
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) has received a second purchase order, valued at $120 thousand, for its E- Boost skid-mounted mobile EV charging solution.
  • The order was received from a turn-key commercial EV charging infrastructure solutions provider and a Pioneer authorized channel partner.
  • The sale is for two new E- Boost skid-mounted solutions to recharge electric school buses.
  • In January, Pioneer received a $788 thousand purchase order for its E- Boost mobile EV charging solution. The order was shipped in mid-March, and Pioneer expects to recognize related revenue in 1Q21.
  • Price Action: PPSI shares are trading lower by 2.49% at $5.88 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PPSI)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com