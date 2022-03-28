Pioneer Power Pockets Second Purchase Order For E- Boost EV Charging Solution
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) has received a second purchase order, valued at $120 thousand, for its E- Boost skid-mounted mobile EV charging solution.
- The order was received from a turn-key commercial EV charging infrastructure solutions provider and a Pioneer authorized channel partner.
- The sale is for two new E- Boost skid-mounted solutions to recharge electric school buses.
- In January, Pioneer received a $788 thousand purchase order for its E- Boost mobile EV charging solution. The order was shipped in mid-March, and Pioneer expects to recognize related revenue in 1Q21.
- Price Action: PPSI shares are trading lower by 2.49% at $5.88 on the last check Monday.
