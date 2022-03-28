 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ESW, UPS To Offer Brands Faster Direct-To-Consumer Ecommerce Access
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
ESW, UPS To Offer Brands Faster Direct-To-Consumer Ecommerce Access
  • ESW, a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce company, entered an agreement with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide brands faster DTC eCommerce access in international markets.
  • UPS customers and ESW clients will see significant capabilities to deeply localize their online shopping experience and leverage UPS' global transportation and customs brokerage platform for delivery.
  • "This alliance with ESW offers UPS ecommerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience," said Bill Seward, UPS President, Americas Region and Global Customer Solutions.
  • Price Action: UPS shares are trading higher by 1.18% at $217.89 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UPS)

10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Alphabet's Drone Division Roped In New CFO: Bloomberg
TuSimple Looks to Decouple From China. Others to Follow?
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
TuSimple Paves The Way For Its Truck Technology Commercialization
Russia Sanctions Cut Both Ways For Air Cargo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com