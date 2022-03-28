ESW, UPS To Offer Brands Faster Direct-To-Consumer Ecommerce Access
- ESW, a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce company, entered an agreement with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) to provide brands faster DTC eCommerce access in international markets.
- UPS customers and ESW clients will see significant capabilities to deeply localize their online shopping experience and leverage UPS' global transportation and customs brokerage platform for delivery.
- "This alliance with ESW offers UPS ecommerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience," said Bill Seward, UPS President, Americas Region and Global Customer Solutions.
- Price Action: UPS shares are trading higher by 1.18% at $217.89 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.