Fortune Brands Raises $900M Via Debt
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) has priced a registered public offering of $900 million of senior unsecured notes on March 22.
  • The notes consist of a $450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2032 and a $450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2052. 
  • The weighted-average interest rate will be approximately 3.950%.
  • "Demand for our offering was strong and was initially over-subscribed by more than four times our targeted capital raise," said CFO Patrick Hallinan.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to pay down a portion of its current term loan and for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: FBHS shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $77.69 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings General

