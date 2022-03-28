Fortune Brands Raises $900M Via Debt
- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) has priced a registered public offering of $900 million of senior unsecured notes on March 22.
- The notes consist of a $450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2032 and a $450 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2052.
- The weighted-average interest rate will be approximately 3.950%.
- "Demand for our offering was strong and was initially over-subscribed by more than four times our targeted capital raise," said CFO Patrick Hallinan.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the notes offering to pay down a portion of its current term loan and for general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: FBHS shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $77.69 on the last check Monday.
