AECOM Bags Contract To Provide Design, Engineering Services To TxDOT Maritime Division
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 11:07am   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide design and engineering services for its Maritime Division. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • AECOM will deliver services required for port, waterway, and intermodal freight planning for the Texas port system, including Port Houston; Port of Corpus Christi; Port of Beaumont; and Port Freeport.
  • The scope of work includes project management and planning, economic analysis, environmental and permitting, public involvement, technical report development, geotechnical exploration, and signage and illumination design.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $78.79 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

