AECOM Bags Contract To Provide Design, Engineering Services To TxDOT Maritime Division
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide design and engineering services for its Maritime Division. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- AECOM will deliver services required for port, waterway, and intermodal freight planning for the Texas port system, including Port Houston; Port of Corpus Christi; Port of Beaumont; and Port Freeport.
- The scope of work includes project management and planning, economic analysis, environmental and permitting, public involvement, technical report development, geotechnical exploration, and signage and illumination design.
- Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.97% at $78.79 on the last check Monday.
