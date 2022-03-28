 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Sea Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 7:02am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Sea Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket Today
  • Sea Ltd's (NYSE: SE) e-commerce arm, Shopee, looked to shut down its India operations citing global market uncertainties, Reuters reports.
  • Shopee recently announced it's pulling out of France after India banned Sea's popular game "Free Fire."
  • Also Read: Sea's Management Investors Smell More Trouble Post India Ban Triggered Selloff
  • Sea's market value plunged by $16 billion in a single day post the ban in India.
  • The ban followed a long dispute between India and China over a 2020 altercation that left soldiers from both sides dead and drew stricter laws in India for investments from China. 
  • Sea launched Shopee in India in October 2021.
  • Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 8.89% at $105.80 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SE)

Sea Whale Trades Spotted
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sea
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Sea Whale Trades Spotted
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Sea
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com