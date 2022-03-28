Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.

tick tock — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022

Why It Matters: Smith, in an unscripted event, slapped Rock while the latter was on stage to present the "Oscar for Best Documentary" award for cracking a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The "Wild Wild West" actor later won the Best Actor award at the Oscars this year for his role in "King Richard" and during his speech issued an apology, without addressing Rock.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said during the speech.

