Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

This article was originally published on March 27, 2022.

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes.

“There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”

He added that he cannot be alone, saying that it "is a natural human reaction."

When asked about why he wasn't passionate about longevity or humans extending their natural lifespan, Musk replied, “I don't think we should try to have people live for a really long time,” he said.

“That it would cause asphyxiation of society because the truth is, most people don't change their mind. They just die. So if they don't die, we will be stuck with old ideas and society wouldn't advance,” the 50-year-old Tesla CEO added.

Also Read: Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

He also said that the length of life for most people should be within 10-20 years and made a startling remark regarding his mortality. "I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief," Musk said.

Grimes and Musk broke up after over three years together. The pair share a son X Æ A-Xii i, who was born in May 2020.

In January 2020, Grimes announced her pregnancy on Instagram and later confirmed that Musk was the father. The pair welcomed their second child in December of last year, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born via surrogate.

Previously, Musk dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018.

In February, Musk has been spotted with a new woman.

The Dailymail reported that woman to be Australian actress Natasha Bassett, 29, who appeared as Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic ‘Britney Ever After’.

Elon Musk and Bassett were photographed by the paparazzi while deplaning in Los Angeles.

Photo: Steve Jurvetson on flickr