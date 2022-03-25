 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary Files IPO Prospectus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 2:02pm   Comments
Share:
Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary Files IPO Prospectus
  • Yatra Online Inc's (NASDAQ: YTRA) Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI.
  • The prospectus is for an initial public offering (IPO) of about $100 million of primary proceeds and a secondary offering of up to 8.9 million shares by subsidiary THCL, which amounts to 8% of the outstanding shares of Yatra Online Limited.
  • "The Indian travel industry is expected to continue to grow, driven by the development of tourism infrastructure, rising discretionary spending, and more frequent business and leisure travel," said CEO Dhruv Shringi.
  • Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 12.8% at $1.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YTRA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Cleartrip Picks Yatra As Supplier Of Choice For Domestic Hotels
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com