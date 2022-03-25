Yatra Online's Indian Subsidiary Files IPO Prospectus
- Yatra Online Inc's (NASDAQ: YTRA) Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI.
- The prospectus is for an initial public offering (IPO) of about $100 million of primary proceeds and a secondary offering of up to 8.9 million shares by subsidiary THCL, which amounts to 8% of the outstanding shares of Yatra Online Limited.
- "The Indian travel industry is expected to continue to grow, driven by the development of tourism infrastructure, rising discretionary spending, and more frequent business and leisure travel," said CEO Dhruv Shringi.
- Price Action: YTRA shares are trading higher by 12.8% at $1.91 on the last check Friday.
