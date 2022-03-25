Tellurian Stock Surges: What's Going On?

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is trading higher on above-average volume Friday.

Tellurian's average session volume over a 100-day period is 15.8 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Friday's trading volume has already exceeded 35 million at publication time.

The stock is trending across social media platforms. It was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at last check.

Wolfe Research is also reportedly very positive on the liquified natural gas space. The analyst firm thinks Tellurian has upside potential from current levels and highlighted the 20% short interest in the name.

U.S. President Joe Biden and the European Union announced the formation of a joint task force to strengthen energy security for Ukraine and the EU. Several energy stocks are trading higher following the news.

Tellurian is a US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company.

TELL 52-Week Range: $1.62 - $5.76

The stock was up 15.8% at $5.62 at time of publication.

Photo: eyeonicimages from Pixabay.