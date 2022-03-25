Helbiz Wins Contract To Serve As E-Bike Vendor For Belgrade, Serbia
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has been selected as the exclusive micro-mobility public e-bike vendor for Belgrade, Serbia.
- The agreement designates the e-bike operator as the exclusive vendor for 15 years.
- Helbiz will deploy at least 1,000 e-bikes and 150 parking terminals throughout the city.
- The contract is expected to drive Helbiz's revenue growth and expand its presence in Europe.
- "This agreement will be the longest in the company's history and its length is unique for the industry," said CEO Salvatore Paella.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $2.94 in premarket on the last check Friday.
