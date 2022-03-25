 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Helbiz Wins Contract To Serve As E-Bike Vendor For Belgrade, Serbia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:26am   Comments
Share:
Helbiz Wins Contract To Serve As E-Bike Vendor For Belgrade, Serbia
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has been selected as the exclusive micro-mobility public e-bike vendor for Belgrade, Serbia.
  • The agreement designates the e-bike operator as the exclusive vendor for 15 years.
  • Helbiz will deploy at least 1,000 e-bikes and 150 parking terminals throughout the city.
  • The contract is expected to drive Helbiz's revenue growth and expand its presence in Europe.
  • "This agreement will be the longest in the company's history and its length is unique for the industry," said CEO Salvatore Paella.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $2.94 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLBZ)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Helbiz Media Inks Deal To Distribute Helbiz Live On Amazon Video In Italy
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 22, 2022: Alibaba, Nike, Tesla And More
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Helbiz Secures OTT Rights For Three Major League Baseball Seasons In Italy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com