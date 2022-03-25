 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company reported a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures.

Ryan Cohen and RC Ventures LLC are the beneficial owners of approximately 9.8% of the company's outstanding shares.

In conjunction with the cooperation agreement, Bed Bath & Beyond today announced that Ms. Bowen and Mr. Rosenzweig, will join a four-member Strategy Committee focused on exploring alternatives to unlock greater value from the company's buybuy BABY banner.

"The resolution announced today represents a positive outcome for all of Bed Bath's shareholders. By refreshing the Board with shareholder-designated individuals who possess capital markets acumen and transaction experience, the company is well-positioned to review alternatives for buybuy BABY," said Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Founder, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen.

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating just under 1,000 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock was trading about 9.5% higher at $24.20 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.51 and a 52-week low of $12.39.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY)

Primary's Gender-Neutral Clothing To Be Available In buybuy BABY Stores
Return Of The Apes! Are AMC Entertainment And GameStop Stonks Headed Back To The Moon?
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Wednesday, March 23
Jim Cramer Takes Dig At GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, Says Chewy Exists Because Of 'Family Money'
GameStop Extends Rally After-Hours: Is News Of Ryan Cohen Boosting Stake Responsible?
Meme Stocks Are Running Up In After-Hours Trading As GameStop, Koss Continue Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ryan Cohen why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com