Baozun Boosts Buyback Adoption By $80M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:52am   Comments
  • Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUNBoard of Directors has increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $80 million.
  • The increase is in addition to the previously approved $175 million.
  • The company repurchased about 28.4 million shares for $168.2 million from May 2021 to March 24, 2022.
  • This hike in the buyback scheme brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $86.8 million.
  • Baozun held $737.5 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: BZUN shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $8.08 in premarket on the last check Friday.

