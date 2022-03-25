Baozun Boosts Buyback Adoption By $80M
- Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) Board of Directors has increased the company's share repurchase authorization by $80 million.
- The increase is in addition to the previously approved $175 million.
- The company repurchased about 28.4 million shares for $168.2 million from May 2021 to March 24, 2022.
- This hike in the buyback scheme brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $86.8 million.
- Baozun held $737.5 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Price Action: BZUN shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $8.08 in premarket on the last check Friday.
