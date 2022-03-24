 Skip to main content

Rocket Lab USA Shares Slide On Q1 Revenue Guidance Cut
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 4:59pm   Comments
Share:
  • Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) announced the launch window for its next Electron mission, a dedicated mission for Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc., begins April 1, 2022, UTC.
  • The delay in launch window opening is weather related and will result in this mission and its related revenue being recognized in Rocket Lab’s 2Q22.
  • To reflect the above, Rocket Lab updated its expected 1Q22 revenue outlook range to ~$40 million (versus a consensus of $45.28 million), from previously provided of $42 million to $47 million on February 28, 2022.
  • Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 3.47% at $8.34 and BKSY higher by 0.56% at $1.81 during the post-market session on Thursday.

