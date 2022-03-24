Rocket Lab USA Shares Slide On Q1 Revenue Guidance Cut
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) announced the launch window for its next Electron mission, a dedicated mission for Blacksky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight Inc., begins April 1, 2022, UTC.
- The delay in launch window opening is weather related and will result in this mission and its related revenue being recognized in Rocket Lab’s 2Q22.
- To reflect the above, Rocket Lab updated its expected 1Q22 revenue outlook range to ~$40 million (versus a consensus of $45.28 million), from previously provided of $42 million to $47 million on February 28, 2022.
- Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 3.47% at $8.34 and BKSY higher by 0.56% at $1.81 during the post-market session on Thursday.
