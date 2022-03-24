 Skip to main content

KBR Bags Contract From Midstream Company For US Petrochemicals Project
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 3:52pm   Comments
KBR Bags Contract From Midstream Company For US Petrochemicals Project
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) secured a contract from a midstream company for a world-scale olefins production facility to be built on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • KBR will provide the license and engineering for the olefins production plant.
  • "We are excited to support our client's vision for this ambitious petrochemical venture," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology.
  • Based on KBR's K-COT and SCORE technology, the planned project will provide the owner and their partners an opportunity to develop on existing infrastructure.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $54.64 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

