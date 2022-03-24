 Skip to main content

JetBlue, Qatar Airways Plan To Expand Existing Global Partnership
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:51pm   Comments
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) intends to expand its existing partnership with Qatar Airways to offer customers more benefits when booking travel to and from international destinations.
  • The arrangement will include more codesharing in additional markets in the coming months, added benefits for JetBlue TrueBlue and Qatar Airways' Privilege Club loyalty members, expanded marketing opportunities, and refinements to flight schedules.
  • The new agreement will provide more options to travel between JetBlue's 100+ destinations across North America and the Caribbean and Qatar Airways' global network of 82 countries.
  • The airlines also plan to develop an integrated airside transfer option for customers connecting at New York-JFK, JetBlue's largest focus city, and Qatar Airways' most served U.S. destination.
  • Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $14.26 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Travel General

