 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Black Rifle Coffee Opens Its First Houston Shop
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Black Rifle Coffee Opens Its First Houston Shop
  • BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCChas opened its first coffee shop in Houston, Texas. The store has planned to host an opening event on March 26.
  • The location is BRCC's ninth coffee shop in Texas.
  • The store offers a full espresso bar, more than 15 different blends of coffee, a drive-thru, BRCC merchandise, plus a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, and sweets.
  • Price Action: BRCC shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $18.84 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRCC)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BRCC
Where BRC Stands With Analysts
Earnings Scheduled For March 16, 2022
Looking At BRC's Recent Whale Trades
4 Stocks To Watch With Connections To Donald Trump
BRC Whale Trades For March 07
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com