Black Rifle Coffee Opens Its First Houston Shop
- BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) has opened its first coffee shop in Houston, Texas. The store has planned to host an opening event on March 26.
- The location is BRCC's ninth coffee shop in Texas.
- The store offers a full espresso bar, more than 15 different blends of coffee, a drive-thru, BRCC merchandise, plus a grab-and-go menu for breakfast, lunch, and sweets.
- Price Action: BRCC shares are trading higher by 3.92% at $18.84 on the last check Thursday.
