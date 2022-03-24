5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Eni (NYSE:E) - P/E: 8.28 NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) - P/E: 5.68 Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) - P/E: 8.04 China Petroleum (NYSE:SNP) - P/E: 3.93 Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) - P/E: 7.86

Eni has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.33, which has increased by 41.49% compared to Q3, which was 0.94. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.29%, which has increased by 0.48% from 5.81% last quarter.

Most recently, NACCO Industries reported earnings per share at $1.07, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $3.47. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.72%, which has increased by 0.32% from last quarter's yield of 2.4%.

Most recently, Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share at $0.42, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.4. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 11.91%, which has decreased by 0.43% from last quarter's yield of 12.34%.

Most recently, China Petroleum reported earnings per share at $2.64, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $2.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.47%, which has increased by 3.82% from last quarter's yield of 6.65%.

Arch Resources has reported Q4 earnings per share at $13.19, which has increased by 168.09% compared to Q3, which was 4.92. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.88%, which has decreased by 0.15% from last quarter's yield of 1.03%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.