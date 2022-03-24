 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Primary's Gender-Neutral Clothing To Be Available In buybuy BABY Stores
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:51am   Comments
Share:
Primary's Gender-Neutral Clothing To Be Available In buybuy BABY Stores
  • Primary has entered an exclusive partnership with specialty baby products retailer buybuy BABY, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY).
  • Under the agreement, Primary will launch its gender-neutral clothing assortment for newborns and toddlers, as part of buybuy BABY's 'welcome to parenthood' Buzzworthy Brands initiative.
  • The collection for newborns to 24 months is available in more than 100 buybuy BABY stores nationwide and online at buybuybaby.com.
  • In buybuy BABY stores, Primary will be merchandised in a dedicated space between Girls' and Boys' clothing.
  • Price Action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $21.64 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY)

Return Of The Apes! Are AMC Entertainment And GameStop Stonks Headed Back To The Moon?
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Wednesday, March 23
Jim Cramer Takes Dig At GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, Says Chewy Exists Because Of 'Family Money'
GameStop Extends Rally After-Hours: Is News Of Ryan Cohen Boosting Stake Responsible?
Meme Stocks Are Running Up In After-Hours Trading As GameStop, Koss Continue Surge
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com