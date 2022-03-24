Primary's Gender-Neutral Clothing To Be Available In buybuy BABY Stores
- Primary has entered an exclusive partnership with specialty baby products retailer buybuy BABY, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY).
- Under the agreement, Primary will launch its gender-neutral clothing assortment for newborns and toddlers, as part of buybuy BABY's 'welcome to parenthood' Buzzworthy Brands initiative.
- The collection for newborns to 24 months is available in more than 100 buybuy BABY stores nationwide and online at buybuybaby.com.
- In buybuy BABY stores, Primary will be merchandised in a dedicated space between Girls' and Boys' clothing.
- Price Action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 1.73% at $21.64 on the last check Thursday.
