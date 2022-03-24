Veoneer Appoints Jacob Svanberg As CEO
- Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) announced that, in connection with the previously announced merger agreement with SSW and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), the parties have agreed that the closing of the merger will take place on April 1, 2022.
- The new owners plan to appoint Jacob Svanberg as the company's new CEO.
- Svanberg will succeed Jan Carlson, who has been Veoneer's Chairman, President & CEO since its inception in 2018. Carlson will leave his operational and Board roles and be appointed as Advisor.
- Svanberg is currently serving as the SVP Lidar Product Area and Corporate Development.
- Price Action: VNE shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $36.77 on the last check Thursday.
