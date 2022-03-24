 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veoneer Appoints Jacob Svanberg As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 9:36am   Comments
Share:
Veoneer Appoints Jacob Svanberg As CEO
  • Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) announced that, in connection with the previously announced merger agreement with SSW and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM), the parties have agreed that the closing of the merger will take place on April 1, 2022.
  • The new owners plan to appoint Jacob Svanberg as the company's new CEO.
  • RelatedQualcomm Beat Magna International To Scoop Veoneer For $4.5B
  • Svanberg will succeed Jan Carlson, who has been Veoneer's Chairman, President & CEO since its inception in 2018. Carlson will leave his operational and Board roles and be appointed as Advisor.
  • Svanberg is currently serving as the SVP Lidar Product Area and Corporate Development.
  • Price Action: VNE shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $36.77 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VNE)

Veoneer: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com