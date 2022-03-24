 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nickel Turmoil Saga Continues With Another 15% Limit-Up Spike On LME: Bloomberg
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 7:17am   Comments
Share:
Nickel Turmoil Saga Continues With Another 15% Limit-Up Spike On LME: Bloomberg
  • Nickel surges by the 15% exchange limit for a second day at The London Metal Exchange, putting fresh pressure on bearish position holders after an unprecedented short squeeze earlier this month, reported Bloomberg.
  • Nickel is up 53% during March in LME after wild swings.
  • The report added that Nickel prices surged to $37,235 a ton in early trading on LME, leaving the market locked up again after a 15% jump on Wednesday.
  • Related: Nickel Rises On LME As Buyers Return After Squeeze
  • "Ultimately, the short position is still out there, and they will have to close it out," the report quoted Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America Corp.
  • Nickel also surged to the maximum daily limit on the Shanghai Futures Exchange earlier, following the overnight gain in London.
  • Also ReadNew Week New Limit Down On LME, Benchmark Nickel Price Down 15%: CNBC

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JJN + JJNC)

Nickel Rises On LME As Buyers Return After Squeeze
New Week New Limit Down On LME, Benchmark Nickel Price Down 15%: CNBC
Nickel Hits Limit Down Again On London Metal Exchange, Falls 12%: CNBC
Nickel Electronic Trading Halted As LME Hit By Glitch: Bloomberg
5 Best Commodity ETFs To Buy As Oil Prices Soar
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 8, 2022: Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN, GameStop, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs nickelNews Commodities Top Stories Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com