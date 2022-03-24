Nickel Turmoil Saga Continues With Another 15% Limit-Up Spike On LME: Bloomberg
- Nickel surges by the 15% exchange limit for a second day at The London Metal Exchange, putting fresh pressure on bearish position holders after an unprecedented short squeeze earlier this month, reported Bloomberg.
- Nickel is up 53% during March in LME after wild swings.
- The report added that Nickel prices surged to $37,235 a ton in early trading on LME, leaving the market locked up again after a 15% jump on Wednesday.
- "Ultimately, the short position is still out there, and they will have to close it out," the report quoted Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America Corp.
- Nickel also surged to the maximum daily limit on the Shanghai Futures Exchange earlier, following the overnight gain in London.
