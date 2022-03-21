 Skip to main content

New Week New Limit Down On LME, Benchmark Nickel Price Down 15%: CNBC
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 7:36am   Comments
New Week New Limit Down On LME, Benchmark Nickel Price Down 15%: CNBC
  • Nickel prices continued their decline on Monday, with the benchmark three-month contract falling 15% to hit another new trading limit, reported CNBC.
  • The price hit $31,380 a metric ton as it opened for trade on the London Metal Exchange, the report cited Refinitiv data. On Friday, the price had hit $36,915 a metric ton.
  • RelatedNickel Hits Limit Down Again On London Metal Exchange, Falls 12%: CNBC.
  • The London Metal Exchange's unusual couple of weeks of nickel trading continued with price surges, technical glitches, and trading suspensions with no relief in sight.
  • Reuters reported Friday that volumes were low and few buyers were willing to pay the LME price, above that on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
  • Also ReadJPMorgan In Talks With Tsingshan To Contain Nickel Crisis: WSJ
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs nickelNews Commodities Markets Media

