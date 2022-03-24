 Skip to main content

Investors Sell Samsung Shares Worth $1.1B In Block Deal: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 6:46am   Comments
  • Investors sold Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) shares worth about $1.1 billion in a block deal on March 24, Reuters reports.
  • Kookmin Bank sold 19.9 million shares at a discount of 2.4% to the March 23 closing price.
  • The share sale matched the amount that Hong Ra-hee, mother of Samsung Vice Chair Jay Y. Lee and wife of deceased Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, agreed to keep in trust with Kookmin Bank in October.
  • The trust agreement period was due to end by April 25.
  • Samsung's controlling family decided to use shares in affiliated companies to pay part of more than $10 billion in inheritance tax since patriarch Lee died in 2020.
  • The tax code allowed payment in installments. Reuters notes that analysts see over $1.64 billion in tax liability due annually, even in installments.

