Alpine 4's Subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Inks Drone Sales Agreement With ENSCO
- Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ ALPP) subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, and ENSCO have entered into a procurement agreement to acquire the US-1 drone for its operations in the U.S. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Vayu has developed use case applications for the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and several industrial sectors, including rail and energy.
- ENSCO provides engineering, science, and advanced technology equipment for the defense, security, transportation, and aerospace industries.
- Price Action: ALPP shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $1.08 on the last check Wednesday.
