 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alpine 4's Subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Inks Drone Sales Agreement With ENSCO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Alpine 4's Subsidiary Vayu Aerospace Inks Drone Sales Agreement With ENSCO
  • Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ ALPP) subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, and ENSCO have entered into a procurement agreement to acquire the US-1 drone for its operations in the U.S. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Vayu has developed use case applications for the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and several industrial sectors, including rail and energy.
  • ENSCO provides engineering, science, and advanced technology equipment for the defense, security, transportation, and aerospace industries.
  • Price Action: ALPP shares are trading lower by 0.92% at $1.08 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALPP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Alpine 4's Subsidiary Morris Sheet Metal Pockets $4.6M In New Projects
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com