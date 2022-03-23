Diversey Plans To Implement Energy Surcharge
- Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEY) plans to apply an additional price supplement, ranging 8% -15%, in the form of an energy surcharge.
- The new surcharge will be effective for all deliveries from April 15, 2022.
- The company attributed the necessity to partially offset incremental inflation and the significant rise in energy, gas, and oil prices.
- A major chunk of the raw materials and manufacturing for Diversey's portfolio are by-products of energy-intensive processes.
- The impact of high energy costs and reduced output in these industries has resulted in inflated costs for many businesses, including Diversey.
- Price Action: DSEY shares are trading higher by 2.40% at $8.10 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.