Diversey Plans To Implement Energy Surcharge
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:26pm   Comments
Diversey Plans To Implement Energy Surcharge
  • Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DSEYplans to apply an additional price supplement, ranging 8% -15%, in the form of an energy surcharge.
  • The new surcharge will be effective for all deliveries from April 15, 2022.
  • The company attributed the necessity to partially offset incremental inflation and the significant rise in energy, gas, and oil prices.
  • A major chunk of the raw materials and manufacturing for Diversey's portfolio are by-products of energy-intensive processes.
  • The impact of high energy costs and reduced output in these industries has resulted in inflated costs for many businesses, including Diversey.
  • Price Action: DSEY shares are trading higher by 2.40% at $8.10 on the last check Wednesday.

