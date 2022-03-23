Rocket Lab Eyes To Fill The Vacuum Created By Russia's Soyuz
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) weighed ways to accelerate the development of its next rocket, Bloomberg reports.
- The invasion of Ukraine effectively ended commercial business for Russia's Soyuz medium-lift rocket. The Russian rocket earned a reputation for being reliable and affordable.
- Rocket Lab could build three Neutron rockets in 2024, the year it plans to begin flight tests instead of just one, CEO Peter Beck said.
- The reusable rocket will likely begin commercial service in 2025 and carry ~8,000 kilograms to low-earth orbit, directly competing with Soyuz and Space Exploration Technologies Corp's Falcon 9.
- Price Action: RKLB shares traded lower by 2.50% at $8.78 on the last check Wednesday.
