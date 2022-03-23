 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rocket Lab Eyes To Fill The Vacuum Created By Russia's Soyuz
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Rocket Lab Eyes To Fill The Vacuum Created By Russia's Soyuz
  • Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) weighed ways to accelerate the development of its next rocket, Bloomberg reports.
  • The invasion of Ukraine effectively ended commercial business for Russia's Soyuz medium-lift rocket. The Russian rocket earned a reputation for being reliable and affordable.
  • Rocket Lab could build three Neutron rockets in 2024, the year it plans to begin flight tests instead of just one, CEO Peter Beck said.
  • The reusable rocket will likely begin commercial service in 2025 and carry ~8,000 kilograms to low-earth orbit, directly competing with Soyuz and Space Exploration Technologies Corp's Falcon 9. 
  • Price Action: RKLB shares traded lower by 2.50% at $8.78 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKLB)

4 Space Stocks Fail To Take Off After Successful Launches
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
SpaceX And These 4 Other Companies Benefit From Accelerating Space Economy: Morgan Stanley
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com