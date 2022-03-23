 Skip to main content

Nickel Rises On LME As Buyers Return After Squeeze
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 7:47am   Comments
  • Nickel volumes surged as prices traded within the London Metal Exchange’s daily limits for the first time since reopening last week, Bloomberg reported.
  • Prices climbed to a high of $29,700 a ton and remained within a 15% intraday limit set by the bourse.
  • Nickel prices jumped 250% in early March touching a record $101,365 a ton amid a short squeeze focused on China’s Tsingshan Holding Group Co.
  • China, the world’s largest base metals producer, and consumer is hit by its worst coronavirus outbreak in two years.
  • The country’s steelmaking hub of Tangshan faced the heat as lockdowns affected business.
  • The report added that by the close of trading on the LME, nickel fell 10% to settle at $28,159 a ton. Copper, aluminum, tin and zinc slipped in London, while lead advanced.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs nickelNews Commodities Markets General

