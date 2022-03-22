 Skip to main content

Here's Why Lucid Group Shares Are Rising Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:18pm   Comments
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher after the company announced its DreamDrive Pro advanced driver-assistance system will add new features in the future, building on NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion technology.

Lucid's proprietary DreamDrive Pro is designed to grow in capability over time, blending sophisticated hardware and regular over-the-air software updates with an in-house software stack built on NVIDIA DRIVE.

Lucid plans to further collaborate with NVIDIA on future products.

"The seamless integration of NVIDIA's software-defined compute architecture and DRIVE OS provides a powerful basis for Lucid to further enhance what DreamDrive can do in the future – all of which can be delivered to vehicles over the air," said Michael Bell, Senior Vice President of Digital, Lucid. "This can benefit every facet of the DreamDrive Pro experience."

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle technologies.

Lucid's stock was trading about 6% higher at $26.91 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication.

