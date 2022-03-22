 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Deal With Kalil Bottling
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 1:42pm   Comments
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEVinked an agreement with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling to expand the distribution of TapouT Sports Performance Drink.
  • Kalil's network covers Arizona and extends through counties across Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and western Texas.
  • The distribution agreement will expand Splash's reach to more than half of the U.S.
  • CEO Robert Nistico commented, "As Body Armor is transitioned to Coke, this leaves a large opportunity for TapouT to fill the void, which is ideal for us strategically."
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $2.63 on the last check Tuesday.

