Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Deal With Kalil Bottling
- Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) inked an agreement with Arizona-based Kalil Bottling to expand the distribution of TapouT Sports Performance Drink.
- Kalil's network covers Arizona and extends through counties across Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and western Texas.
- The distribution agreement will expand Splash's reach to more than half of the U.S.
- CEO Robert Nistico commented, "As Body Armor is transitioned to Coke, this leaves a large opportunity for TapouT to fill the void, which is ideal for us strategically."
- Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $2.63 on the last check Tuesday.
