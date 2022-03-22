Aqua Metals Recovers High-Purity Copper From Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) revealed recovery of its first copper from lithium-ion battery black mass at its Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.
- The company noted the plating of copper as another significant step in building out its capabilities for recovering all the high-value materials in lithium-ion batteries.
- AQMS has also produced high-purity lithium hydroxide from lithium-ion battery black mass and successfully lab-tested cobalt plating.
- As of 2021, the world consumed 30 million tonnes of copper per year, and by 2050 it is predicted to double to 60 million tonnes. Efficient and clean recycling methods for recovering copper from spent lithium-ion batteries are critical in meeting this global demand.
- "We believe our technology will provide our partners with the ability to recycle more economically and cleanly and provide a superior business opportunity with the option of selling product back into the battery supply chain or selling high purity metals to the metals industry," said David Regan, VP of Commercial.
- Price Action: AQMS shares are trading lower by 6.49% at $1.46 on the last check Tuesday.
