Aspiring Quantum Computing Firm Sandbox AQ Spun Off From Alphabet
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:44pm   Comments
Aspiring Quantum Computing Firm Sandbox AQ Spun Off From Alphabet
  • Quantum computing aspiring firm Sandbox AQ spun off from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), procured "nine figures" of funding, and signed several clients for its cybersecurity services, Reuters reports.
  • Sandbox's investors include Schmidt, Breyer Capital, T. Rowe Price funds, and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) founder Marc Benioff's TIME Ventures. 
  • Sandbox would use cloud computing from Google Cloud and others.
  • Sandbox AQ, backed by Google CEO Eric Schmidt as its Chair, is a leading startup pursuing software that would operate partially on quantum computers.
  • Sandbox also neared deals to sell quantum simulation software to accelerate the development of drugs and materials potentially, 
  • Sandbox could commercialize projects over the next three years, including using AI to analyze data from quantum-based sensors to improve medical imaging and enable navigation by tracking magnetic fields.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 2.69% at $2,802.73 on the last check Tuesday.

