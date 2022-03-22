Here's Why Kidpik Shares Are Falling

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ: PIK) shares are trading lower by 16.8% at $4.82, possibly on profit-taking, after the stock rallied more than 250% over the past week following the announcement of a partnership with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Kidpik announced last week via press release that the company "has teamed up with Disney in celebration of the release of Disney's Cheaper by the Dozen, a fresh take on the classic film, starring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. The film is set to release on March 18, 2022 streaming exclusively on Disney+."

Kidpik is a subscription-based e-commerce company. The company makes shopping easy, convenient and accessible for parents by delivering, in a box, fashionable and personalized outfits for kids.

Kidpik has a 52-week high of $10.49 and a 52-week low of $1.51.