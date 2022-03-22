5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) - P/E: 5.78 Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) - P/E: 6.81 BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) - P/E: 6.25 M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) - P/E: 5.38 Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) - P/E: 7.29

Shoe Carnival's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.83, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.64. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.15%, which has increased by 0.41% from last quarter's yield of 0.74%.

Dillard's has reported Q4 earnings per share at $16.61, which has increased by 69.32% compared to Q3, which was 9.81. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.35%, which has increased by 0.12% from 0.23% last quarter.

Most recently, BBQ Hldgs reported earnings per share at $0.27, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.46. M.D.C. Holdings has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.35, which has increased by 10.85% compared to Q3, which was 2.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.1%, which has increased by 0.11% from 3.99% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Honda Motor Co reported earnings per share at $0.99, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.63%, which has increased by 3.25% from 3.38% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.