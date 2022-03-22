 Skip to main content

Google Settles Year Long Lawsuit With Current, Former Employees
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:31am   Comments
Google Settles Year Long Lawsuit With Current, Former Employees
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google settled with six current and former employees in a 2021 case represented by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, Reuters reports. The terms of the settlement remained undisclosed.
  • The case concerned Google's actions against workers who were among a larger group protesting its cloud technology relationship with U.S. immigration authorities in 2019.
  • Google had allegedly interrogated workers and fired some of them.
  • The employees blamed Google for unfairly stifling worker organizing in a case stemming from potential sales of its cloud technology to U.S. immigration authorities.
  • Weeks of hearings were interrupted pending dispute resolution over whether the NLRB could push Google legal chief Kent Walker to testify.
  • The emotionally exhausted employees from fighting Google had to weigh against wanting to reveal additional "juicy" evidence about Project Vivian, Google's effort to quash worker activism.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.24% at $2,729.57 on Monday.

