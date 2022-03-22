BurgerFi Partners With Food Delivery Firm Gopuff
- BurgerFi International Inc (NASDAQ: BFI) has partnered with food delivery company, Gopuff, to include its all-natural burgers and sides through "Fi on the Fly" food truck and Gopuff Kitchen food delivery service.
- The partnership will bring Gopuff's late-night delivery to BurgerFi and Gopuff customers in the Tallahassee area between 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.
- The food truck will offer BurgerFi items, including cage-free chicken, freshly-prepared fries, and A-grade burgers.
- The 90-day pilot program mobilizes BurgerFi food truck to the Florida State University area.
- Price Action: BFI shares closed higher by 2.14% at $4.30 on Monday.
