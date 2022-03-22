 Skip to main content

BurgerFi Partners With Food Delivery Firm Gopuff
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 6:29am   Comments
  • BurgerFi International Inc (NASDAQ: BFIhas partnered with food delivery company, Gopuff, to include its all-natural burgers and sides through "Fi on the Fly" food truck and Gopuff Kitchen food delivery service.
  • The partnership will bring Gopuff's late-night delivery to BurgerFi and Gopuff customers in the Tallahassee area between 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.
  • The food truck will offer BurgerFi items, including cage-free chicken, freshly-prepared fries, and A-grade burgers.
  • The 90-day pilot program mobilizes BurgerFi food truck to the Florida State University area.
  • Price Action: BFI shares closed higher by 2.14% at $4.30 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

