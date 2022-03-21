Google Sister Waymo Says Ready To Roll Out Fully Driverless Service in San Francisco

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) self-driving subsidiary Waymo said on Monday it is ready to roll out fully driverless services in San Francisco without a “specialist” behind the wheel.

What Happened: Waymo had been piloting its autonomous taxi service with a safety driver on board in San Francisco since August last year.

“We’ve made this decision after carefully benchmarking the Waymo Driver’s performance against our safety evaluation methodologies,” Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana wrote in a company blog post, adding that it marks a key step towards deploying a fully autonomous commercial service.

Waymo did not provide a timeline to deploy the service without safety drivers.

Why It Matters: The development is key to Waymo’s plans as it looks to scale up the business after years of revenue-generating deployment delay of self-driving vehicles.

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM)-owned self-driving taxi service Cruise and Waymo had reportedly secured permits from the California Public Utilities Commission earlier this month to offer paid rides with a safety driver.

Price Action: GOOG stock closed 0.24% lower at $2,729.6 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Waymo