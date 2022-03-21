Why Yext Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours
Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a buyback.
Yext's board approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.
Yext provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to several different services.
Y 52-Week Range: $4.26 - $15.70
Yext shares were up 4.41% at $6.88 at time of publication.
