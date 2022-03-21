 Skip to main content

Why Yext Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 4:39pm   Comments
Why Yext Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company announced a buyback.

Yext's board approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock.

Yext provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to several different services.

See Also: Why Dave Shares Are Surging After Hours

Y 52-Week Range: $4.26 - $15.70

Yext shares were up 4.41% at $6.88 at time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Buybacks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

