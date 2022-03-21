 Skip to main content

TuSimple Seeks Options At Subsidiary Level For Asia-Pacific-Focused Businesses
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 2:14pm   Comments
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: TSP) Board intends to explore certain transactions at a subsidiary level for its Asia-Pacific-focused businesses.
  • The company's board expects such a transaction can highlight the value in its Asia-Pacific-focused businesses and enhance overall value for shareholders.
  • Related: TuSimple Shares Soar As It Looks To Divest China Operations
  • "We believe this is the right time to explore opportunities to add high quality partners at a subsidiary level and highlight the value of our Asia-Pacific-focused businesses," commented Xiaodi Hou, Co-Founder and CEO, TuSimple.
  • Price Action: TSP shares are trading lower by 3.55% at $13.07 on the last check Monday.

