TuSimple Seeks Options At Subsidiary Level For Asia-Pacific-Focused Businesses
- TuSimple Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: TSP) Board intends to explore certain transactions at a subsidiary level for its Asia-Pacific-focused businesses.
- The company's board expects such a transaction can highlight the value in its Asia-Pacific-focused businesses and enhance overall value for shareholders.
- "We believe this is the right time to explore opportunities to add high quality partners at a subsidiary level and highlight the value of our Asia-Pacific-focused businesses," commented Xiaodi Hou, Co-Founder and CEO, TuSimple.
- Price Action: TSP shares are trading lower by 3.55% at $13.07 on the last check Monday.
