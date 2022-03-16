TuSimple Shares Soar As It Looks To Divest China Operations
- Autonomous trucking startup TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) looked to divest its China business for up to $1 billion, Reuters reports.
- TuSimple approached several Chinese investors, including private equity firm Boyu Capital, searching for potential buyers.
- TuSimple aimed to focus on the U.S. market.
- The startup recently agreed to restrict the China unit's access to data due to U.S. security concerns.
- TuSimple suffered $732.7 million in losses in 2021 and had not "recognized a material amount of revenue" to date.
- Price Action: TSP shares traded higher by 25.4% at $11.93 on the last check Wednesday.
