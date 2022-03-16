 Skip to main content

TuSimple Shares Soar As It Looks To Divest China Operations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:57am   Comments

  • Autonomous trucking startup TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) looked to divest its China business for up to $1 billion, Reuters reports.
  • TuSimple approached several Chinese investors, including private equity firm Boyu Capital, searching for potential buyers.
  • TuSimple aimed to focus on the U.S. market.
  • Also Read: TuSimple Paves The Way For Its Truck Technology Commercialization
  • The startup recently agreed to restrict the China unit's access to data due to U.S. security concerns.
  • TuSimple suffered $732.7 million in losses in 2021 and had not "recognized a material amount of revenue" to date.
  • Price Action: TSP shares traded higher by 25.4% at $11.93 on the last check Wednesday.

