Meatech 3D Plans To Build Pilot Plant In Belgium
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:53pm   Comments
  • Meatech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) said its Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat B.V., plans to build a 21,530 sq. ft. pilot plant in Belgium.
  • The construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2022.
  • The company anticipates the new facility to help expand and accelerate its cultured avian technology and R&D capabilities.
  • Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 2.64% at $5.24 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

