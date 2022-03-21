Meatech 3D Plans To Build Pilot Plant In Belgium
- Meatech 3D Ltd (NASDAQ: MITC) said its Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat B.V., plans to build a 21,530 sq. ft. pilot plant in Belgium.
- The construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2022.
- The company anticipates the new facility to help expand and accelerate its cultured avian technology and R&D capabilities.
- Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 2.64% at $5.24 on the last check Monday.
