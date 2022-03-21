 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Artemis Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Artemis Vessel
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for its Artemis Panamax dry bulk vessel built-in 2006.
  • The gross charter rate is $21,250 per day for a period until a minimum of June 20, 2023, up to a maximum of August 20, 2023. The charter commenced earlier today.
  • The company expects this employment to generate ~$9.54 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
  • The m/v Artemis was previously chartered to Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of $10,250 per day.
  • Currently, Diana Shipping's fleet consists of 34 dry bulk vessels.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 2.36% at $4.77 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSX)

Tanker Shares Jump As War Rages; Other Shipping Shares Mixed
Diana Shipping Inks Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Santa Barbara Vessel
93 Biggest Movers From Friday
Diana Shipping: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2022
Preview: Diana Shipping's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com