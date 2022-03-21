Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract With Cargill For Artemis Vessel
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for its Artemis Panamax dry bulk vessel built-in 2006.
- The gross charter rate is $21,250 per day for a period until a minimum of June 20, 2023, up to a maximum of August 20, 2023. The charter commenced earlier today.
- The company expects this employment to generate ~$9.54 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
- The m/v Artemis was previously chartered to Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, at a gross charter rate of $10,250 per day.
- Currently, Diana Shipping's fleet consists of 34 dry bulk vessels.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 2.36% at $4.77 on the last check Monday.
