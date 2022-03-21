 Skip to main content

Euroseas Inks New Building Agreements For Three Fuel Efficient Vessels
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:39pm   Comments
  • Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) has signed a contract for the construction of three 1,800 teu eco-design fuel-efficient feeder containerships.
  • The total consideration for the construction of the three vessels is ~$102 million and will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.
  • The vessels will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in Korea and are scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2024.
  • Euroseas held cash and equivalents of $31.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • "In a quite turbulent and uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, we remain very optimistic about the prospects of the container market," commented Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas.
  • Price Action: ESEA shares are trading lower by 0.95% at $29.42 on the last check Monday.

