KBR Bags $640M Contract To Support NASA Exploration
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 9:05am   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a $640 million Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 (GSMO-3) contract to support more than 10 NASA exploration missions.
  • The contract also includes continued efforts on the James Webb Space Telescope, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and Earth Observing System.
  • KBR will provide systems engineering, facility engineering, launch, early orbit support, flight operations, and flight dynamics support to various NASA missions.
  • KBR will perform mission IT and systems engineering and design, implementation, integration, and testing of ground systems and operations products for NASA's key projects throughout the five-year contract.
  • Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 1.55% at $52.55 on Friday.

