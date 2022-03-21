KBR Bags $640M Contract To Support NASA Exploration
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a $640 million Ground Systems and Mission Operations-3 (GSMO-3) contract to support more than 10 NASA exploration missions.
- The contract also includes continued efforts on the James Webb Space Telescope, Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and Earth Observing System.
- KBR will provide systems engineering, facility engineering, launch, early orbit support, flight operations, and flight dynamics support to various NASA missions.
- KBR will perform mission IT and systems engineering and design, implementation, integration, and testing of ground systems and operations products for NASA's key projects throughout the five-year contract.
- Price Action: KBR shares closed lower by 1.55% at $52.55 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.