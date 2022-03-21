Elon Musk Loves This Model X Variant So Much That It Is The Only One He Wants To Offer

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the electric-vehicle maker’s midsize crossover Model X’s six-seat configuration is the best option among the three seating offerings that are currently on sale.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said that at times he wants to offer only the six-seater variant to customers.

Model X currently offers five-, six-, and seven-seat configuration options for buyers. The Model X Plaid is, however, available only in the six-seat configuration. All options have an estimated delivery timeline of January next year.

The six seat Model X is best imo. There are times when I only want to offer that variant. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2022

The Model X entry-level, dual motor and all-drive variant is currently sold at $108,940. The six and the seven-seater variants cost $6,500 and $3,500 more, respectively.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Model S and X vehicles are the company's most expensive, flagship vehicles.

The EV maker had in December 2020 stopped production of the Model S and Model X electric cars for updates but continued accepting new orders. Musk in February said pausing Model X production over a year ago was a mistake and an "idiotic" thing to do.

The Austin, Texas-based EV maker delivered 24,964 S and X models in 2021. Tesla does not break down individual model delivery numbers.

In comparison, deliveries of Tesla’s best-selling models — Model 3 and Model Y — reached a record high of 911,208 units last year.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.8% higher at $905.4 a share on Friday.

