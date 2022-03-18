LGI Homes Opens SC Ranch Community In Tucson
- LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) has opened SC Ranch, its newest community in the Tucson market.
- The community is located in Marana, Arizona, and offers single-family homes and open-concept floor plans.
- "This area is poised as one of the best places to live in Tucson and we are excited to be building here again," said John Bargnesi, Arizona Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes.
- Price Action: LGIH shares traded higher by 0.15% at $123.29 on the last check Friday.
